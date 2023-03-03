Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,244,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

