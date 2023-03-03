Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

