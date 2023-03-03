Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

URBN stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after acquiring an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 526,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 656,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 448,964 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

