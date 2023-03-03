Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

