Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Darling Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE DAR opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

