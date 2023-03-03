Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Reduced by Analyst

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BlueLinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $12.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $781.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.65. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

