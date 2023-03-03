Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,164. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.