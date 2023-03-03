Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PUM opened at €56.38 ($59.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €82.12 ($87.36). The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.88.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.