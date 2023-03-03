Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 478,829 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $43,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,020,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

