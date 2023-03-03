Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Public Bank Berhad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Public Bank Berhad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBLOF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Public Bank Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Public Bank Berhad Company Profile

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

