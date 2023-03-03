Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 10.1%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.73. 771,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,234,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Proterra Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Get Proterra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

About Proterra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Proterra by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.