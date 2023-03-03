Protagonist Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,327 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 413% compared to the typical volume of 454 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PTGX. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 151,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

