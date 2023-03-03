Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $760.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.