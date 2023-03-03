ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.51. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 695,619 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

