ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $13.78. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 3,160,679 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,856,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

