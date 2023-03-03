ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
ProPhase Labs Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 1,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.34. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

