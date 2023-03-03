ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPHGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ProPhase Labs Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 1,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.34. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 50,971 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

