Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of PFG opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

