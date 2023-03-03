Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Prime Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

Prime Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32.

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, monitoring, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, and other capital and corporate development.

