Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Prime Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.
Prime Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32.
Prime Financial Group Company Profile
