Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PBH opened at C$101.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$130.00.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.