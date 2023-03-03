Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Price Target Lowered to $2.85 at Alliance Global Partners

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $6.30 to $2.85 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 307.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Precipio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Precipio has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

