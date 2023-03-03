Powerledger Self Reported Market Cap Tops $91.85 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $91.85 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

