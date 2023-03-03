Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

