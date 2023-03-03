Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 12,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,511. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

