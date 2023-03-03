PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $356,692.10 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 60.5% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $356,692.10 and approximately $174.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00399179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00027801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004633 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,212,562 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

