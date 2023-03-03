Poollotto.finance (PLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.91

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00015151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $39.29 million and approximately $4.91 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00422208 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,374.32 or 0.28539021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

