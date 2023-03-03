Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) is M3F Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,149 shares during the period. Ponce Financial Group makes up approximately 6.7% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of Ponce Financial Group worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 7,117.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 834.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,487 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,487. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $631,966.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

