Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.91.
PLUG traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,150,615. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.81.
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
