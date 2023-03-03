Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

