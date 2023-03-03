Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.11.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PXD traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $190.99 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $15,447,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 203,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 188,450 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.