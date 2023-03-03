PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 18,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,955. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

