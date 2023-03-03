PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML opened at $9.06 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.