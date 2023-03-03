PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

PFN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 45,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $9.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.