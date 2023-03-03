PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PFN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 45,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $9.08.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
