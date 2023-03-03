PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $4,251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $749,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

