PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 3rd

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
PAXS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 34,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,307. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $19.25.
In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,663.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
