PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 3rd

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

PAXS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 34,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,307. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $19.25.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,663.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.