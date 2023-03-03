Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Declares $0.11 Interim Dividend

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miriam Stanborough bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.86 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$69,480.00 ($46,945.95). 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

