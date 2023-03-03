Pi Financial Lowers CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.63.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$64.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.94. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.