PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PharmaCielo Price Performance

Shares of PCLOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316. PharmaCielo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

PharmaCielo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.