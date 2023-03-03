PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
PharmaCielo Price Performance
Shares of PCLOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316. PharmaCielo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
