PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,500 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,353,138 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,056.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 667,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.89.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,315,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,025,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Stories

