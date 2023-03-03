PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,209. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.