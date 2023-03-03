PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,209. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 97,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Further Reading

