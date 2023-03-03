PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PetroTal Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:PTALF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.