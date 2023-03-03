Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.7 %

TLK stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

