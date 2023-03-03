Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,945. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.1307 dividend. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

