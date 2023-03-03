Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

NASDAQ PR opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.54. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

