Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham Sells 440 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $13,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $33.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

