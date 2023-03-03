Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Pennon Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $29.07.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.
Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.
