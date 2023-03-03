PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CBRE Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

