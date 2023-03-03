PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CBRE Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

