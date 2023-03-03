Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,950 ($35.60) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,399 ($41.02) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,950.71 ($35.61).

Derwent London Stock Performance

LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,574 ($31.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,550.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,381.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,325 ($40.12).

Derwent London Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 54.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,277.31%.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.