Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,950 ($35.60) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,399 ($41.02) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,950.71 ($35.61).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,574 ($31.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,550.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,381.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,325 ($40.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 54.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,277.31%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

