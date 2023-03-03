Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.62. Pearson shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 548,772 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
