Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.62. Pearson shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 548,772 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 6,495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

