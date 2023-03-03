PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CFO Sells $100,758.40 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares in the company, valued at $338,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PaySign Trading Up 4.3 %

PaySign stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 108,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,991. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 million, a P/E ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Get PaySign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

PaySign Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PaySign by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PaySign by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.