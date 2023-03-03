PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CFO Sells $100,758.40 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares in the company, valued at $338,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PaySign Trading Up 4.3 %
PaySign stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 108,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,991. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 million, a P/E ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign
PaySign Company Profile
PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.
Further Reading
