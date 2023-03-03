Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Sells $149,615.77 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Tsafi Goldman sold 4,033 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,198.00.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.