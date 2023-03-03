Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Sells $149,615.77 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Tsafi Goldman sold 4,033 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,198.00.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,681 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

